Telangana News | Rain alert issued once again for These areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued another rain alert for Telangana. Officials have predicted that several regions in the State are likely to experience rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued for those areas, urging the public to remain cautious.

Telangana has been receiving abundant rainfall this year, surpassing expected levels. Earlier this month, heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc across the State. After a brief pause, the monsoon has once again resumed its activity over the past week.

Now, a fresh rain warning has been issued for Telangana, with light to moderate rainfall expected over the next two days, as confirmed by the Hyderabad Meteorological Department.

The officials also mentioned that the southwest monsoon has started retreating from northern India. These winds, known as the northeast monsoon, have now crossed Madhya Pradesh and are expected to reach the two Telugu States in the first week of October.

Currently, a low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal, which could result in moderate rainfall. While the State may experience scattered cloud cover on Monday, there is no significant chance of heavy rainfall.

Moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in districts such as Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts due to the likelihood of thunderstorms.