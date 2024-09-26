Telangana News | Residents of Langar House Defense Colony Face Uncertainty as Homes Marked for Demolition

Hyderabad: The residents of Langar House Defense Colony are living in a state of distress as their homes have recently been marked for demolition.

Many of these residents, primarily middle-class families, purchased plots of 80, 100, and 120 square yards, investing their life savings to build homes. Now, they face an uncertain future, with the fear that their homes may be torn down.

The question that remains is: where will these families find the money to rebuild if their homes are demolished? Most of them are not wealthy but middle-class individuals who have worked tirelessly—many as pensioners or government employees—to construct these homes. Revanth Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Telangana, had previously assured that only those involved in illegal encroachments would be targeted, but the reality on the ground suggests otherwise.

Revanth Reddy’s actions have sparked widespread concern, particularly given that his rise to power was attributed largely to the efforts of Rahul Gandhi, who helped bring the Congress party to prominence in Telangana. Many now feel that the promises made to protect the poor and middle class are being broken, and trust in the government is eroding rapidly.

As bulldozers threaten to flatten homes, residents are left wondering if the promise of double-bedroom housing is merely a false hope. The people have put everything into building these modest homes and cannot afford to start over. Will the government provide compensation? Will these families be left homeless, or is there still time for the authorities to reconsider?

Local leaders have largely been absent from the scene, and residents are pleading for the government to listen to their plight. As the situation escalates, the future of Langar House Defense Colony hangs in the balance. Langar House Defense Colony Residents Face Demolition, Question Future

