Telangana News | Six killed in blast at a factory in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: At least three workers were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion in a factory in Telangana’s Shadnagar town, Rangareddy district on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred in the South Glass factory on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, about 55 km from Hyderabad.

Six persons were reportedly killed and at least 15 others were injured in an #explosion in Compressor in the furnace section of South Glass Pvt Ltd factory in the industrial area at #Shadnagar, outskirts of #Hyderabad today.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.#Blast pic.twitter.com/RHPUnWzgy4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 28, 2024

According to officials, a compressor exploded at the factory, resulting in a fire.

Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the fire. Police and firefighters were engaged in rescue and relief operations. The injured were shifted to a hospital and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Breaking news: On Friday, a compressor blast at a glass plant in the industrial neighborhood of Shadnagar on the city's outskirts killed three people and injured at least ten more. #shamshabad #shadnagar #compressor #kingsnews7 pic.twitter.com/SPrt5QtlmR — KINGSNEWS (@KINGSNEWS7) June 28, 2024

The workers are said to be migrants from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi, directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he asked the Collector and officials of Revenue, Police and other departments to intensify rescue and relief works.