Telangana News | South Central Railway introduces QR code for purchasing tickets

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has been encouraging the digital payments all over to improve ease of doing business and facilitates in reducing the monetary transactions.

To further encourage cashless transactions in more ways and to increase digital payments even at General Booking & Reservation counters, South Central Railway has introduced an additional facility of payment of ticket fare through QR (Quick Response) code for purchasing tickets.

This will facilitate in doing away the need for carrying cash and tendering exact change apart from procuring the tickets instantly.

Separate devices have been provided at all ticketing counters of all the stations across the zone right outside the ticket window.

After all the relevant details for issuing ticket are fed into the system, before accepting the payment, QR code is displayed on these devices and the same can be scanned by the passenger through the payment Apps present in mobile phone. After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger.

This facility of cashless transaction to the rail users which has been implemented initially at major counters of important stations will now be extended to all counters across the Zone. The devices required for installation have been supplied to all the stations and the implementation has already been started across many stations which will be completed in full-fledged manner within a few days.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has appreciated the efforts of the Commercial and Technical Staff for introducing another digital payment option for the benefit of passengers to purchase their tickets at Ticketing counters.

He appealed all the rail users to utilise this opportunity for purchasing the general tickets which will immensely help them in tendering exact change and relieves them in handling currency.