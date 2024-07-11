Telangana News | Spurned lover kills woman’s parents

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed the parents of a woman he was in a relationship within Warangal district on Thursday, holding them responsible for their separation, police said.

The incident took place early today, they said adding the accused also attacked the woman and her brother.

According to a senior police official, when the woman’s family was sleeping outside their house, the accused attacked them with a knife resulting in the death of the elderly victims.

The accused man and the woman had eloped last year and lived together, but subsequently got separated. For the past six months the woman was staying with her parents, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, he added that the accused bore a grudge against the woman’s parents for allegedly taking the girl away from him.

The accused has been taken into custody.

The woman told media that the accused killed her parents and also attacked her and her brother.

