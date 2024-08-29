Telangana News | State Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Until September 2

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall until September 2. Hyderabad, currently under a yellow alert, is expected to experience moderate rains and thundershowers over the weekend.

According to weather experts, there will be a shift from the recent pattern of nighttime downpours to more consistent daytime rainfall, bringing cooler and breezier conditions across the state. Intense rain is anticipated in the northern, central, and eastern regions of Telangana.

For Friday, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda, issuing an orange alert for these areas. A yellow alert is also in place for heavy rain in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad.

Saturday’s forecast includes heavy rainfall warnings for Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Siddipet. Hyderabad and several other districts are expected to see moderate to intense downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The forecast for Sunday predicts isolated heavy rains in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy.

Since the start of the Southwest monsoon in early June, Telangana has recorded an average of 627.6 mm of rainfall, which is 12% higher than the usual 558.6 mm. Hyderabad has also exceeded its average rainfall, recording 511.5 mm, up 14% from the expected 450 mm. Despite this increase, rainfall levels in the city and state remain within the ‘normal’ range. However, with the forecast for extremely heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, the total rainfall for Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana is expected to rise further.