Telangana News | Sustainable surface winds in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Sustainable surface winds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to prevail at some parts in districts of Telangana for the next 3 days, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.