Telangana News | Sustainable surface winds likely in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Sustainable surface winds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at few places in Telangana during the next three days, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Mahabubabad district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred in many places throughout Telangana during the same period, the report added.