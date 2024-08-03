Telangana News | Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely in these areas: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that sustainable surface winds with ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at many places in Telangana during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in the state.

Rain occurred at many places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.