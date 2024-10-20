Telangana News | Thunderstorm with and gusty winds likely in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nirmal district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places in the state during the same period, the report added.