Telangana

Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lighting & gusty winds likely to occur in next 24 hours: Met

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in a few places in the state during the next three days.

Fouzia Farhana21 October 2024 - 15:49
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lighting & gusty winds likely to occur in next 24 hours: Met
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lighting & gusty winds likely to occur in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in a few places in the state during the next three days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana from October 24 to 27.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Kamareddy district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana21 October 2024 - 15:49

Related Articles

T-SAT Launches Online Coaching for SSC Police Constable Recruitment, Offering 39,481 GD Positions

T-SAT Launches Online Coaching for SSC Police Constable Recruitment, Offering 39,481 GD Positions

21 October 2024 - 16:56
Harish Rao Slams Congress, Calls Support for Farmers a 'Sham' Amid Displacement Issues

Harish Rao Slams Congress, Calls Support for Farmers a ‘Sham’ Amid Displacement Issues

21 October 2024 - 16:50
BJP President G. Kishan Reddy Accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of Anti-Hindu Bias, Condemns Lathi Charge on Peaceful Protesters

BJP President G. Kishan Reddy Accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of Anti-Hindu Bias, Condemns Lathi Charge on Peaceful Protesters

21 October 2024 - 16:46
Astrologer Prashanth Kini Predicts KCR's Political Comeback as Telangana CM in 2028

Astrologer Prashanth Kini Predicts KCR’s Political Comeback as Telangana CM in 2028

21 October 2024 - 16:36
Back to top button