Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lighting & gusty winds likely to occur in next 24 hours: Met

Thunderstorm with lighting & gusty winds likely to occur in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in a few places in the state during the next three days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana from October 24 to 27.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Kamareddy district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.