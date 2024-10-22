Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in next 24 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places of Telangana over the next 24 hours.

The districts likely to be affected include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

The weather report also predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas across the state over the next 48 hours, as well as on October 26, 27, and 28. However, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail on October 24 and 25.

Rainfall was recorded in a few locations across Telangana in the last 24 hours, the report added.