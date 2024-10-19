Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeding ranging 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of the state on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on Monday.

The report added that rain occurred at one or two places during the last 24 hours.