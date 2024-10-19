Telangana

Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 3 days: Met

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 16:42
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 3 days: Met
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeding ranging 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of the state on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on Monday.

The report added that rain occurred at one or two places during the last 24 hours.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 16:42

Related Articles

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns against divisive politics of BJP

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns against divisive politics of BJP

19 October 2024 - 18:15
Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District

Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District

19 October 2024 - 17:56
Rain Forecast for 4 Days in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

Rain Forecast for 4 Days in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

19 October 2024 - 17:32
KTR criticizes handling of Group-I candidates' agitation by Cong government

KTR criticizes handling of Group-I candidates’ agitation by Cong government

19 October 2024 - 17:28
Back to top button