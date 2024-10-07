Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

Telangana

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024
Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

