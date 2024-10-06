Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.