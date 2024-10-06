Telangana

Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana6 October 2024 - 15:18
193 1 minute read
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 October 2024 - 15:18
193 1 minute read

Related Articles

Telangana DYCM announces construction of YIIRS with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore

Telangana DYCM announces construction of YIIRS with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore

6 October 2024 - 16:57
Telangana govt to lay foundation stone for 'integrated residential schools' on Oct 11

Telangana govt to lay foundation stone for ‘integrated residential schools’ on Oct 11

6 October 2024 - 16:19
MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Invites Deputy CM and Ministers to Daughter's Wedding

MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Invites Deputy CM and Ministers to Daughter’s Wedding

6 October 2024 - 16:05
Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advocates early screening to prevent Cancer

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advocates early screening to prevent Cancer

6 October 2024 - 15:34
Back to top button