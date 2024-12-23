Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely on Dec 27: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on December 27, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state from December 24 to 27.

Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in Telangana during the next seven days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next 24 hours and on December 28 and 29.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days.

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in the state on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the report added.