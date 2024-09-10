Telangana News | Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Immersion: Two Youths Lose Their Lives

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, two young men, Vamsi and Raja, lost their lives during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony at Mogamuru Vagu. The unfortunate event occurred when the two youths were crushed under the Ganesh idol while participating in the immersion ritual.

The celebration, which was meant to mark the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi, turned into a heartbreaking scene as locals and authorities rushed to recover the bodies. Despite immediate efforts, both young men succumbed to their injuries.

This incident has cast a pall of sorrow over the entire region, as the community mourns the untimely loss of Vamsi and Raja. Local officials are investigating the incident to determine how the tragic mishap occurred, urging the public to prioritize safety during such religious ceremonies.

4o