Telangana News | Union min Kishan Reddy inaugurates Tiranga Rally

Hyderabad: The Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the Tiranga Rally at Ramnagar Chowrasta in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Reddy announced the commencement of the Independence Day celebrations. “For the last three years, we have been organising the Independence Day festival on a grand scale with the support of central government,” he said.

Reddy highlighted the Prime Minister’s call for every household to hoist the national flag under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative. “Under the auspices of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, we will organise Tiranga Rally and Tiranga Yatra across the country,” he added.

He noted that around 23 crore people hoisted the national flag at their residence during the 75th anniversary of independence and urged the public to continue the same spirit for this year’s Independence Day also.

“As part of this, we are organizing this program on behalf of the Indian government and the state government,” Reddy said, emphasizing the importance of voluntary organizations and student associations in participating in the Tiranga Rally.

He urged them to protect the country’s integrity and national unity while educating the youth about the history of India’s independence celebrations.

The festival, including the Tiranga Yatra, will continue from today until August 15. Reddy also appealed to the Telugu people to actively participate in the national independence festival and urged everyone to hoist the national flag at their homes.