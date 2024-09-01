Telangana News | Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts of the state during the same period.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places in Telangana during the next 48 hours.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and sustainable winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state on September 2 and 3.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places, many places, or a few places in Telangana during the next 7 days.

The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over the state.

During the last 24 hours, exceptionally heavy rainfall (37–40 cms) occurred at isolated places in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

Extremely heavy rainfall (22-35 cms) occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Suryapet, and Warangal districts of the state.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, and isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and the and the Wanaparthy of Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Yadadro Bhuvanagiri and at isolated places in Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool Districts of the state, the report added.