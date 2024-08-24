Telangana News | women saved Rs.2,750 crores by traveling in RTC buses: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has informed that women in Telangana have saved a total of Rs.2,750 crores by traveling in RTC buses free of cost under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The Minister stated that the Congress government launched the Mahalakshmi scheme in a very prestigious manner on December 9, 2023 and sofar about 81 crore women had availed the scheme in 259 days, saving the amount of Rs.2,750 crores.

The Pragathi Chakra awards ceremony for the best employees was held at the RTC Kala Bhavan in Bagh Lingampalli here on Saturday.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was present as the chief guest for the programme, presented awards, trophies, certificates, medals, badges and cash rewards to the RTC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said that as per the increased passengers rush with the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Corporation was buying new buses and it had already given permission for the replacement of 3,035 posts and their recruitment process was currently going on.

“As many employees will be retiring in next five years, the Corporation has already recommended to fill more posts and sent proposals to the State government for the recruitment of posts,” Ponnam Prabhakar disclosed.

He further stated that the State government is aware of the hardships being faced by RTC employees and said that it will soon take steps to address their problems.

The pending amount of Rs 200 crore of RPS bonds will be released to the employees soon, he disclosed.