Telangana News | Youth Beaten to Death by Intermediate Students in Kothagudem Over Old Enmity

Kothagudem: In a tragic incident, Alluri Vishnu, a 21-year-old second-year degree student, was beaten to death by a group of Intermediate second-year students at Indira Nagar Colony in Paloncha mandal on Saturday.

Vishnu, a resident of Yanambail village, was studying at the Government Junior and Degree College in Paloncha mandal and also operated a DJ sound system in his free time. Reports suggest that Vishnu had an old enmity with the Intermediate students from the same college.

The confrontation began in the evening when the Intermediate students clashed with Vishnu and his friends. A college lecturer attempted to mediate and pacify both groups, temporarily dispersing them.

However, later in the day, while Vishnu was standing on the road near the college, the Intermediate students launched a brutal attack on him. Vishnu’s relatives, who happened to be passing by in an auto-rickshaw, witnessed the assault and rushed to his aid. They immediately took him to the local government hospital, but unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon conducting tests.

The Paloncha rural police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Vishnu’s family members and have launched an investigation. Five of the accused have reportedly been identified, but they are currently at large.