Telangana News | YS Rajasekhara Reddy wanted to see Rahul Gandhi as PM: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid homage to former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary and recalled that the departed leader wanted to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of the country.

Let’s take a pledge to make Rahul Gandhi the PM, said Revanth Reddy. Those who take a vow to make Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and work for it are the true successors of Rajasekhara Reddy. Those who work against this are against the late leader, he said.

He was speaking at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan here on the occasion of birth anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy. Earlier, Revanth Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other party leaders paid tributes at the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy at Punjaguttta here.

The CM also visited a photo exhibition on the life of Rajasekhara Reddy, who was popularly known as YSR, at the government’s Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan here. AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

Rajasekhara Reddy had served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra between 2004 and 2009. He passed away in a chopper crash in 2009 while serving as the Chief Minister.