Telangana: No Airport for Basanthnagar: Union Minister Cites Feasibility Issues

Hyderabad: The long-standing demand for an airport at Basanthnagar in Ramagundam has hit a roadblock as Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the location is not feasible for airport development.

Replying to Peddapalli MP G Vamsi Krishna’s letter, the minister stated that apart from the existing airstrip, no additional infrastructure is available at Basanthnagar to support an airport. The Techno Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) highlighted major concerns, making the location unsuitable for aviation operations.

Technical Challenges and Defense Restrictions

The AAI report cited multiple reasons for deeming Basanthnagar unsuitable:

High hills and obstacles in the flight approach path.

in the flight approach path. Restricted airspace under the Indian Air Force (IAF) , extensively used for training operations.

under the , extensively used for training operations. Defense Ministry clearance is required, which complicates the process further.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that no proposal had been received from the Telangana government for an airport at Ramagundam under the Greenfield Airport Policy (2008).

Past Proposals and Unfulfilled Promises

The possibility of an airport at Basanthnagar gained traction in November 2023, when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans for airports in Warangal, Ramagundam, Kothagudem, and Adilabad.

However, the idea of developing an airport in Basanthnagar dates back to the 1980s, when Kesoram Cement Factory built an airstrip for Vayudoot planes. The airstrip became non-functional once Vayudoot services were discontinued.

In August 2017, the Udaan programme aimed at developing regional airports, reignited hopes. The AAI conducted feasibility studies in March 2019 and August 2020, but the findings pointed to significant hurdles that made development impractical.

Major Hurdles Identified by AAI

During the AAI survey, key challenges were raised:

High tension power lines from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) running through the airstrip.

from the running through the airstrip. Hillocks , including Bodagutta , near the proposed airport site.

, including , near the proposed airport site. Technical infeasibility, as confirmed by former Civil Aviation Minister VK Singh.

Though local authorities had assured removal of obstacles, the Union government has not changed its stance.

Final Verdict: No Airport for Basanthnagar

Despite multiple evaluations and assurances from local authorities, the Union government has officially ruled out the feasibility of an airport at Basanthnagar. The project remains shelved unless the Telangana government pushes for alternative solutions or new locations for airport development in the region.