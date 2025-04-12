Telangana Nurse Dies by Suicide Using High-Dose Narcotic Injection

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old male staff nurse allegedly died by suicide after injecting himself with a high dose of a narcotic substance.

The case was reported in the Bachupally area of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Bachupally Police Station.

Victim Identified as Miraj Alam

According to police and hospital sources, the deceased was identified as Miraj Alam, a 24-year-old man from West Bengal. He had been working for the past four years as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Bachupally and was also residing at the same location.

Final Video Call Before Tragic Incident

Sources state that on Thursday night, Miraj spoke with his family via video call. On Friday morning, he was discovered unconscious by his colleagues after allegedly self-administering a large dose of a narcotic injection.

Emergency Efforts Failed

Miraj’s coworkers quickly alerted the hospital administration. Despite prompt medical attention, his condition worsened, and he was declared dead during treatment.

Allegations Against Hospital and Police

Hospital staff have alleged that the hospital management, with the support of local police, secretly transferred the body to Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary without first informing Miraj’s family.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of death, and an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.