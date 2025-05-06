Telangana on Alert Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Hyderabad: In the wake of escalating tensions with neighbouring Pakistan following the Pahalgam massacre, the Telangana State Police has been placed on high alert to counter any potential internal security threats.

Vigil Stepped Up Across the State

All security wings under the Telangana Police have been mobilized to closely monitor the situation across the State. Officials are keeping a watchful eye on strategic locations, infrastructure, and public areas to preempt any subversive activity.

Cyber Security Wing Plays Crucial Role

In today’s digitally connected environment, the cyber security units of the police have been tasked with countering misinformation and fake news on social media that could be used to incite unrest or spread panic. Authorities are particularly cautious of coordinated attempts to exploit online platforms for destabilizing narratives.

Sleeper Cells a Potential Threat

A senior Telangana Police official warned that while border states are usually the most affected during conflict situations, sleeper cells and sympathizers of hostile forces may attempt to create disturbances even in interior regions.

“Military, Navy, and Air Force installations remain key targets—not only through missile strikes but also via covert attacks orchestrated by internal operatives,” the official said.

Coordination with Defence and Intelligence Agencies

Police sources revealed that top-level coordination has already been initiated between State police, Army, and central defence units, particularly those involved in securing sensitive installations such as airports, military bases, and critical infrastructure in Hyderabad.

Risk of Riots, Rumours and Diversion Tactics

Another senior officer added that instigating riots, spreading communal rumours, or carrying out terror strikes are among the tactics that may be employed by adversarial forces to divert internal security forces from their primary duties.

State Intelligence on High Alert

The State Intelligence Department is also said to be actively monitoring developments and coordinating with other wings to intercept threats at an early stage. Sources confirm that intelligence officials are working round the clock to assess potential vulnerabilities and alert the necessary departments.