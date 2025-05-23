Telangana on Alert as Covid Cases Rise, 30-Bed Ward Set Up at Gandhi Hospital as Precaution

In response to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, the Telangana Health Department has gone on high alert. As a preventive measure, a dedicated 30-bed Covid ward has been set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Officials: New Strain Mild, No Need for Panic

According to health officials, the newly reported Covid variant appears to be significantly weaker than previous strains. Doctors believe the risk of severe illness is low, but they emphasize the need for vigilance and early detection.

Public Urged to Stay Cautious

While the current strain may not be causing severe symptoms, authorities are encouraging people to follow basic health protocols. Wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, and getting vaccinated remain crucial steps.

Monitoring and Preparedness Underway

The health department is closely monitoring the situation. Hospitals have been advised to stay prepared for any potential surge, and isolation facilities are being reviewed.

Gandhi Hospital Leads Preparedness

Gandhi Hospital, which played a key role in Telangana’s pandemic response during earlier waves, has once again been put on the front line. The newly designated Covid ward is ready to admit patients if the situation worsens.

Health officials reiterated that while there is no need to panic, staying informed and alert is essential to prevent further spread.