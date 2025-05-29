Telangana on Alert: Weekly “Dry Day” Mandated to Combat Seasonal Illness Surge

With rains increasing across Telangana, the state’s Medical and Health Department has issued a public health advisory urging citizens to stay alert against seasonal diseases that are likely to spread in the coming days.

Heavy Rains May Trigger Outbreaks of Infections

According to a recent statement by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, which may lead to a rise in seasonal infections such as viral fevers, respiratory infections, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Also Read: Is Google Chrome Up for Sale? Here’s What Sundar Pichai Said

Key Preventive Measures Advised

The department has shared several precautions for the public to follow:

Cover windows and doors with mosquito nets to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses. Keep surroundings clean , especially areas where stagnant water can collect.

, especially areas where stagnant water can collect. Declare every Friday as “Dry Day” to remove standing water and reduce mosquito breeding.

Safe Water and Food Consumption

Officials have advised citizens to:

Drink only boiled or filtered water to avoid waterborne diseases.

to avoid waterborne diseases. Avoid street food , as consuming unhygienic food may cause digestive tract infections.

, as consuming unhygienic food may cause digestive tract infections. Maintain proper hand hygiene, especially before eating and after using the restroom.

Respiratory Hygiene and Public Interaction

The public is urged to:

Avoid close contact with people showing symptoms such as cold, cough, or fever.

such as cold, cough, or fever. Refrain from handshakes or physical contact and use hand sanitizer after any such interactions.

and use after any such interactions. Wear masks in crowded places if symptoms of illness are present.

What to Do If Symptoms Appear

People experiencing symptoms like:

Cough

Fever

Headache

Sore throat

…are advised to immediately visit the nearest government hospital for diagnosis and treatment. In case of emergencies, they can call 108 ambulance services. The Telangana Health Department assures that all medical facilities and staff are prepared to handle any surge in seasonal diseases.