Telangana on High Alert as 50 Years’ Heaviest Rainfall Brings Life to a Standstill

Hyderabad: Intense rainfall continues to batter several parts of Telangana, resulting in fatalities, flooding, and widespread damage to infrastructure.

In Neelakatta Vagu area of Domakonda, two individuals were swept away along with their vehicle, while another person died after a wall collapse in Kamareddy district. Officials noted that rainfall has reached extreme levels at multiple locations.

At Argonda station in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy, 44 cm of rainfall was recorded, with 23 other areas reporting more than 20 cm. These include 10 locations in Kamareddy, four in Nirmal, six in Medak, as well as parts of Nizamabad and Siddipet. Officials stated this is the heaviest rainfall recorded in such a short span in 50 years. Extensive farmland is submerged, and crop damage assessments are underway.

Major disruptions in Kamareddy district

Continuous downpours have severely affected Kamareddy district, bringing daily life to a halt. Numerous roads have been damaged, while a bridge connecting Bibipet to Kamareddy was completely washed away, leading to traffic chaos.

Large potholes appeared on the National Highway (NH) Bypass Road near Kesampally, disrupting traffic flow towards Nizamabad.

Traffic halted on Medak-Bodhan route

The high-level bridge on the Medak-Bodhan main road was washed away after heavy floodwaters entered the Pocharam reservoir. Traffic has been suspended, and barricades were placed on both sides. Vehicles are being diverted through alternative routes.

NH-44 damaged

Heavy rains have also damaged National Highway 44, disrupting vehicular movement.

Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Gajarao Bhupal stated that heavy vehicles from Hyderabad towards NH-44 are being diverted at the Medchal check post, while vehicles heading to Adilabad are redirected at multiple points. He urged travelers to cooperate with traffic police and follow diversion routes to avoid congestion.

Kamareddy District SP Rajesh Chandra added that only 25% of traffic is currently operational on NH-44 due to damage near Kamareddy. Heavy vehicles are being diverted at Medchal, while lighter vehicles are redirected at Ramayampet.

Nirmal police issue diversions

Nirmal District SP Dr. G. Janaki Sharmila advised motorists traveling from Adilabad to Hyderabad via Kamareddy to take a diversion from Kondapur bridge. The alternate route is via Mamada, Khanapurmet, Jagtial, and Karimnagar.

Streams overflowing in Khammam

In erstwhile Khammam district, heavy rains caused Pagideru, Nimmavagu, Jannaram Eru, and Ralla Vagu streams to overflow. Traffic between Konijarla and Mallupalli came to a standstill. Tanks in Konijarla, Peddamunagala, Peddamagopathi, and Gubbagurthi villages are overflowing, submerging crops and devastating farmers. Officials recorded 120 mm of rainfall in Konijarla mandal.

Railways severely affected

South Central Railway announced major disruptions: 36 trains cancelled, 25 diverted, and 14 partially cancelled. Waterlogging on tracks in Kamareddy, Medak, and Siddipet districts caused severe delays.

Helplines were issued for passengers:

Kacheguda: 90633 18082

Nizamabad: 97032 96714

Kamareddy: 92810 35664

Secunderabad: 040-27786170

Army rescues 5 trapped villagers

At Narmala village in Gambhiraopet mandal (Sircilla district), five people who had gone to graze cattle were stranded by sudden floods near the Upper Maneru project.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay alerted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arranged two helicopters. Army officials successfully rescued the five stranded villagers.

Meanwhile, heavy inflows into the Upper Manair Vagu damaged one side of the Bandalingampally bridge in Yellareddypet mandal, suspending traffic.

Telangana Police rescue 1,200 people

DGP Jitender announced that 1,200 individuals have been rescued so far from flood-hit areas. Many were saved in inundated Kamareddy, thanks to timely NDRF deployment.

He assured that police remain on high alert and are coordinating 24/7 with rescue teams. Conditions are gradually improving in Kamareddy, Ramayampet, Nirmal, and Medak districts.