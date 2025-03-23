Telangana

Telangana on High Alert: Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Thousands of Chickens!

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in poultry farms in Gundrampalli, Nalgonda district, Telangana. Following the detection, thousands of chickens were culled and buried to prevent further spread of the virus.

Fouzia Farhana23 March 2025 - 13:43
According to reports, between 10,000 to 20,000 chickens have already died due to avian influenza (H5N1). Poultry farm owners have stated that testing of birds is ongoing, and any chickens testing positive for bird flu are being culled and disposed of safely.

Restrictions on Poultry Sales in Affected Areas

Authorities have imposed a one-kilometer restriction zone around the infected farms, banning the sale and transportation of poultry within the affected area. These measures aim to contain the outbreak and prevent the spread of the virus to other farms and nearby areas.

Public Advised to Stay Cautious

Experts have urged poultry farm owners to adhere to strict biosecurity measures and report any unusual poultry deaths immediately. Consumers have also been advised to ensure proper cooking of poultry products as a safety precaution.

Key Highlights of the Bird Flu Outbreak:

Location: Gundrampalli, Nalgonda district, Telangana
Chickens Affected: 10,000 to 20,000 culled
Preventive Action: Infected birds culled and buried
Restrictions: 1 km ban on poultry sales near affected farms
Authorities’ Advice: Strict biosecurity measures to control spread

