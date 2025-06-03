Telangana: One Killed in Fatal Bike Collision Near Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died in a road accident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district after his motorbike collided with another bike on the national highway near Maripally village.

The deceased, identified as Mathia from Dindi Mandal, was reportedly on his way to Charakonda on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Bike Collision Due to Petrol Issue

According to police, Chinnaiah, a resident of Vavalkol village in Dindi Mandal, was pushing his bike along the roadside near Maripally after it ran out of petrol. Mathia, who was approaching from behind, accidentally collided with Chinnaiah’s bike.

Also Read: Telangana Man Dies by Suicide After Falling into Online Betting Debt Trap

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in Mathia’s death on the spot. His body was later shifted to the government hospital in Kalwakurthy for postmortem.

Police Begin Investigation

Local authorities have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest the accident was purely accidental due to poor visibility and road positioning.