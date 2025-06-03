Telangana: One Killed in Fatal Bike Collision Near Nagarkurnool
A 40-year-old man died in a road accident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district after his motorbike collided with another bike on the national highway near Maripally village.
The deceased, identified as Mathia from Dindi Mandal, was reportedly on his way to Charakonda on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.
Bike Collision Due to Petrol Issue
According to police, Chinnaiah, a resident of Vavalkol village in Dindi Mandal, was pushing his bike along the roadside near Maripally after it ran out of petrol. Mathia, who was approaching from behind, accidentally collided with Chinnaiah’s bike.
The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in Mathia’s death on the spot. His body was later shifted to the government hospital in Kalwakurthy for postmortem.
Police Begin Investigation
Local authorities have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest the accident was purely accidental due to poor visibility and road positioning.