Telangana Government Announces One-Time Interest Waiver Scheme for Taxpayers, Check Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced a one-time interest and penalty waiver scheme for taxpayers, offering relief on outstanding tax dues from the financial years 2017-18 to 2020-21.

Table of Contents Full Tax Payment Ensures Waiver of Interest and Penalty

K. Haritha, IAS, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, urged taxpayers to take advantage of this scheme by clearing their tax dues before March 31, 2025. Addressing a gathering of over 300 industry professionals, including advocates, chartered accountants (CAs), cost and management accountants (CMAs), and tax professionals, she explained the scheme’s benefits.

Also Read: How to Pay Property Tax in Telangana 2025: GHMC’s 90% Interest Waiver & Step-by-Step Guide

Full Tax Payment Ensures Waiver of Interest and Penalty

Under the scheme, taxpayers need to pay only the full tax demand, after which the interest and penalty will be completely waived off. The Commissioner encouraged all eligible taxpayers to clear their dues at the earliest to avoid technical difficulties caused by a last-minute rush.

The initiative aims to provide relief to businesses and individuals while boosting tax compliance in the state.