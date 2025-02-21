Telangana: Over 50 NMIMS Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning, MLA Calls Out Negligence

Jadcherla: More than 50 students from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Jadcherla fell ill on Thursday after consuming food from the campus canteen, raising serious concerns about food safety and emergency response on the campus.

Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Campus Meals

Shortly after eating at the NMIMS canteen, students began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. Many were initially treated on campus in makeshift medical facilities, including common rooms and the library, where private doctors provided assistance. However, concerns quickly emerged regarding the adequacy of medical care and the administration’s delayed response.

MLA Anirudh Reddy Demands Immediate Action

The situation escalated when Jadcherla MLA P. Anirudh Reddy visited the NMIMS campus. Expressing shock at the lack of proper medical infrastructure, Reddy confronted university officials and questioned the qualifications of the doctors attending to the students.

“You are only trying to protect the university. Protect the children. Shift them to hospitals immediately,” he demanded. Following his intervention, 15-20 affected students were transferred to hospitals in Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad for specialized treatment.

Students Raise Concerns Over Food Safety

Students have voiced longstanding complaints about poor food hygiene in the campus canteen, citing low-quality groceries, vegetables, and cooking oil. Reports indicate that several complaints had been previously filed regarding food safety issues, but the administration allegedly failed to take corrective action.

Lack of Emergency Medical Support

Beyond food safety concerns, students criticized the administration for its failure to arrange emergency medical transportation. No ambulances were initially available, and only after intervention from officials was an ambulance finally arranged.

A student statement highlighted the administration’s inaction, saying:

“The administration’s failure extended beyond food hygiene. The lack of emergency medical transportation worsened the crisis, showing a disregard for student welfare.”

Investigation and Future Steps

The incident has prompted an official investigation, with local authorities demanding a review of canteen food safety measures and campus medical facilities. Meanwhile, NMIMS officials have assured students that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.