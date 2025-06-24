Telangana: Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Nirmal: In a crackdown on corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Marri Shiva Krishna, Panchayat Secretary of Godserial Gram Panchayat in Dasturabad Mandal of Nirmal district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.

Bribe Demanded for Approving Water Plant Application and House Number

According to ACB officials, the accused demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing an application to establish a new water plant and for allotting a house number to the same. The complainant approached the ACB and reported the demand, following which officials set a trap and caught the Panchayat Secretary red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Telangana ACB Urges Citizens to Report Corruption

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has once again urged the public to report any instances of bribery or corrupt practices by government officials. Citizens can report such incidents through:

Toll-Free Number: 1064

1064 WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB Website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in

The bureau assured that complainant identities will remain confidential, and strict action will be taken under the law.

Anti-Corruption Drive Intensifies in Telangana

The state’s ACB continues to strengthen its anti-corruption efforts by conducting regular surveillance and sting operations across departments. Public servants involved in bribery are facing swift legal consequences.