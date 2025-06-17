Telangana PECET 2025 Results Released

Hyderabad: The Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2025 results were officially released on Tuesday for admissions into B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education) courses.

The announcement was made by Chairman V. Balakrishna Reddy at a press conference held at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education office, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed Qualification Statistics

An impressive 95.79% of candidates qualified for B.P.Ed, while 92.61% cleared the D.P.Ed entrance test.

B.P.Ed : Out of 1307 candidates, 1257 qualified

: Out of 1307 candidates, 1257 qualified D.P.Ed: Out of 460 candidates, 426 qualified

PECET 2025 Top Rankers

B.P.Ed Toppers:

S. Jyothirmayi – 1st Rank Kethavath Rajitha – 2nd Rank K. Achyuta Kumari – 3rd Rank

D.P.Ed Toppers:

Chintam Umashree – 1st Rank Jathavath Laxman – 2nd Rank M. Sai Teja – 3rd Rank

The qualified candidates will now move on to the counseling and admission process. Students seeking admission are advised to regularly visit the official TS PECET portal for updates on document verification, seat allotment, and further procedures.