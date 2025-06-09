Telangana Phone Tapping Probe: Former Intelligence Head Questioned by SIT

Hyderabad: In a major development in the ongoing Telangana phone tapping case, former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and retired IPS officer T. Prabhakar Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday at the Panjagutta Police Station.

Key Accused Returns to India After 14 Months

Rao, the prime accused in the high-profile surveillance scandal, returned to Hyderabad on Sunday night from the United States, where he had been staying for 14 months. His return follows a Supreme Court directive issued on May 29, which allowed him to travel back using an emergency travel document.

Case Background: Illegal Surveillance Under BRS Government

The case, registered in March 2023, involves the alleged illegal tapping of phones belonging to:

Opposition politicians

Journalists

Businessmen

Even sitting judges

The surveillance was reportedly carried out during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, allegedly to monitor rival leaders, dissidents, and critics.

Accusations Against T. Prabhakar Rao

Rao is alleged to have:

Led the SIB’s covert surveillance operations

Formed a secret team that included Deputy SP Praneeth Rao and other loyal officers

and other loyal officers Ordered unauthorized phone interceptions and surveillance activities

He was declared an absconder, and the Telangana High Court had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail petition, leading to the revocation of his passport and the issuance of a Red Corner Notice.

SIT’s Ongoing Probe: High-Profile Arrests and Interrogations

So far, the SIT has arrested four senior police officials, including:

DSP Praneeth Rao

Additional SPs Thirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao

Former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao

Their statements have reportedly provided crucial leads. Rao’s interrogation is expected to further unravel the network and planning behind the surveillance.

Supreme Court Intervenes, Bars Coercive Action for Now

The Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action be taken against Rao until further notice. He gave a written undertaking to the court, promising to cooperate fully with the investigation upon his return to India.

A bench of Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma allowed Rao to obtain an emergency travel document, criticizing the prolonged bureaucratic delays.

Political Fallout and Legal Drama Continue

The phone tapping scandal has triggered massive political tremors in Telangana. The SIT’s next steps in the investigation — including questioning of Rao and possibly others — are likely to shape the narrative further as public trust and political accountability come under scrutiny.