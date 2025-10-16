CM Revanth Reddy Launches Telangana Police Complaint Authority Website and Logo

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the official website and logo of the Telangana State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) at a special event held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat on Wednesday.

The launch marks a significant step toward strengthening transparency and accountability within the state’s policing system. The newly introduced SPCA platform aims to streamline the process for citizens to register complaints related to police misconduct and ensure timely redressal.

The event was attended by Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B. Shirdhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Home) C.V. Anand, and Director General of the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) Ravi Gupta. SPCA Chairman Justice B. Shivashankar Rao, along with other members and senior officials, were also present on the occasion.

Officials expressed confidence that the SPCA initiative will help enhance public trust in law enforcement and reinforce the state government’s commitment to good governance and citizen-centric policing.