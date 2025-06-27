Telangana: Police Conduct Flag March Across Key Areas to Boost Public Confidence

Parigi, Vikarabad: In a proactive step to reinforce public confidence and maintain law and order, police personnel along with central armed forces conducted a flag march in various areas of Parigi municipality, Vikarabad district, on Friday.

Flag March for Peace and Security

Speaking on the occasion, Parigi DSP Srinivas stated that the flag march was held to assure the public of the police presence and commitment to safeguarding peace and harmony. “We want people to feel secure and know that we are here to protect them,” he said.

Route Covered During the March

The flag march commenced from Parigi Police Station and passed through key areas including Gandhi Chowk, Baharpet Crossroads, Khan Colony, Teacher’s Colony, and Bus Stand. A strong contingent of district police and central armed forces participated in the exercise, creating a visible show of readiness and presence.

Citizens Urged to Approach Police Without Hesitation

DSP Srinivas appealed to the public to live freely without fear and to approach the nearest police station in case of any issues. He emphasized, “There is no need to bow your head if you have done no wrong. But if anyone is involved in unlawful activities, strict action will be taken against them.”

Law Enforcement Sends Strong Message

The flag march served as both a reassurance to law-abiding citizens and a warning to miscreants. It reflects the police department’s determination to uphold peace and take preventive measures ahead of any possible disturbances.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Vikarabad district police to strengthen community trust and ensure a safe environment for all residents.