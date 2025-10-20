Telangana Police Pays Tributes to Constable Pramod Kumar; Family to Receive ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia, Job, and Housing Support

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Department on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to Constable Pramod Kumar, who was brutally murdered while performing his duty in Nizamabad. The department, expressing deep sorrow and solidarity, reaffirmed its commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that hardened criminals are dealt with firmly and decisively.

In a statement, Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, lauded the late constable’s courage and dedication, saying, “On behalf of the Telangana State Police, I pay my heartfelt tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.”

The DGP also assured that the government and the police department will extend complete support to Pramod Kumar’s bereaved family — his wife, Praneetha, and their three young children. The family will receive a comprehensive compensation package as per official government orders.

According to GO Rt No. 411, the government has sanctioned an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore, continuation of last drawn salary until Pramod’s superannuation, and a government job for one eligible family member. Under GO 155, the family will also be allotted 300 square yards of residential land.

In addition to the state support, the Police Security Welfare Fund will provide ₹16 lakh, while another ₹8 lakh will be extended through the Police Welfare Fund, ensuring financial security and stability for the grieving family.

The Telangana Police emphasized that the department remains resolute in protecting the lives of its personnel and citizens alike. The tribute ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by police officers in the line of duty and the department’s unwavering resolve to bring justice for Constable Pramod Kumar.