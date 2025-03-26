Telangana Police Register Two Cases Against KTR Over Social Media Posts on SSC Paper Leak

Hyderabad: Telangana police have filed two cases against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and others for their social media posts regarding the SSC (10th class) examination paper leak case.

The cases were registered in Nalgonda district, following allegations of spreading fake news and misleading information.

BRS Leaders Named in Police FIRs

The cases were filed against multiple BRS leaders, including:

Manne Krishank , BRS Social Media In-charge ( Accused No. 1 )

, BRS Social Media In-charge ( ) K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), former Telangana Minister ( Accused No. 2 )

( ) Dileep Konatham, former Director of Digital Media (Accused No. 3)

The police invoked Sections 353 (1) C and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that they circulated false and misleading content.

What Led to the Cases Against KTR?

The controversy erupted after Krishank posted on X (formerly Twitter), alleging Congress leaders’ involvement in the SSC exam paper leak. KTR and Dileep reposted the claims, amplifying them on social media.

Key claims made by Krishank included:

15 people were involved in the paper leak , but only six were arrested .

, but only . A close aide of a Congress MLA was allegedly left out of the FIR due to political pressure .

was allegedly left out of the . The management of a private school in Nakrekal was behind the SSC paper leak scandal.

Following these posts, Nakrekal Municipal Chairperson Chougoni Rajitha filed a police complaint, alleging that fake news was circulated against her on social media and by two media channels. She claimed that the false allegations damaged her reputation.

Another case was filed based on a separate complaint from Uggadi Srinivas, adding further legal complications for KTR and his associates.

Krishank Denies Allegations, Calls Cases Politically Motivated

In response to the FIRs, Manne Krishank dismissed the police cases as false and politically motivated. He stated that:

His posts never named Congress Municipal Chairperson Rajitha , yet she was reportedly asked to file a complaint.

, yet she was reportedly asked to file a complaint. The Congress government is allegedly using police cases to suppress dissent .

. He and his team had collected images of the accused with Congress leaders from Facebook, but these images were removed, and accounts locked on Wednesday morning.

Krishank further accused the Congress-led government of attempting to protect its leaders allegedly involved in the scandal while using police cases to silence the opposition.

Background: The SSC Paper Leak Scandal in Telangana

The Telangana SSC (10th class) examination paper leak case has triggered a political storm in the state. Reports suggest that question papers were leaked from a private school in Nakrekal, leading to a major investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Key developments in the case:

Several arrests have been made , but allegations persist that certain individuals with political connections have been left out of the probe.

, but allegations persist that certain individuals with have been left out of the probe. Opposition parties, including BRS, claim that the Congress government is shielding its members from scrutiny.

from scrutiny. The case has led to widespread public outrage, with demands for a fair and impartial investigation.

Political Fallout and Social Media Battle

The legal action against KTR, Krishank, and Dileep has intensified the ongoing political rivalry between BRS and the ruling Congress in Telangana. KTR, a prominent BRS leader and former minister, has often clashed with Congress over governance issues.

With political leaders using social media as a battleground, this incident underscores the increasing role of digital platforms in shaping political narratives. The Telangana police’s action against opposition leaders has sparked a debate on freedom of expression, political vendetta, and the responsibility of leaders in handling sensitive issues.

What’s Next?