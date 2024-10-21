Telangana Police sets a national example, says Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the state’s police force has become a model for law enforcement forces across the country.

On Monday, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Goshamahal, here on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that the people of Telangana honour all police officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He noted that the police are the reason why 140 crore Indians sleep peacefully each night, attributing the state’s peace and security to the dedication of the police force.

Reddy highlighted the vital role peace and security play in the development of any state, adding that investments will not flow into regions lacking law and order.

He commended the Telangana Police for their unwavering commitment, even at the cost of their lives, to maintaining security and peace.

Through this event, he said, the government is reaffirming its support for the families of martyred police officers, while also inspiring others through their heroic acts.

He remembered police officers like KS Vyas, Pardesi Naidu, Umesh Chandra, and Krishna Prasad, who became icons of peace and security through their sacrifices.

The Chief Minister also discussed the evolving nature of crime, with criminals increasingly adopting new methods. He praised the state’s initiatives such as the creation of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and the Greyhounds, which have set an example for policing across the country.

He urged the police to stay alert to societal changes, especially as cybercrime becomes more prevalent.

Reddy acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appreciation of Telangana Police’s efforts in fighting cybercrime. However, he expressed concern over the rise of drug use, including substances like ganja, heroin, and cocaine, in the state over the past decade.

Cannabis is being smuggled into Telangana from neighbouring states, and the government is working to curb drug abuse through initiatives like the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

He reassured the public that the government will provide all necessary support to the Narcotics Bureau, as the police work hard to control the growing drug menace.

He also addressed the severe traffic issues in Hyderabad, suggesting the use of artificial intelligence to manage traffic effectively.

Commenting on recent incidents, Reddy referred to disturbances at the Mutyalamma temple, warning that the police would not hesitate to take swift action against anyone responsible for unrest.

He praised the police for their efforts during major festivals like Moharram, Bakrid, Christmas, Vinayaka Chavithi, and Hanuman Jayanti, despite infrastructural challenges.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that police work is not just about earning a salary, but about pursuing a higher goal. He pointed out that many highly educated youth are now joining the force, inspired by the goal of maintaining law and order.

Reddy encouraged the police to maintain strictness with criminals but be friendly with the accused, urging people to recognize the force’s crucial role in safeguarding society. He revealed plans to establish a Young India Police School with international standards on 50 acres of land, aiming to provide a well-rounded education that includes sports and games.

The government is also increasing compensation for the families of officers who die in the line of duty. He mentioned the case of senior IPS officer Rajeev Ratan, saying that Ratan’s son will be given the opportunity to become a Grade 2 Municipal Commissioner, with rules relaxed to allow it.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Minister expressed his personal fondness for the police force and encouraged officers to live and work with dignity and self-respect.

He called on authorities to improve the infrastructure available to police personnel and to take steps to elevate the respect the police command in society, stating that the iconic khaki uniform should be seen as a symbol of excellence.