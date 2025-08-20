Telangana

Telangana Police Used Pushcart to Transport the Body of the Accident Victim due to Ambulance delay | Video

A viral video reveals a Narayanpet police used a vegetable pushcart to transport the body of a road accident victim because of the non- arrival of an ambulance- leading to wide criticism, and probe by an officer.

Gayathri Yadav20 August 2025 - 14:06
Narayanpet, Telangana: The social media is in a state of shock against a weird video which has gone viral and crossed a million hits where police officers resort to use of a vegetable pushcart to ferry the body of a road accident victim to the mortuary in district Narayanpet. The video has caused a public outcry and created deep concerns over emergency preparedness.

Accident & Ambulance Breakdown

The accident occurred when a 28-year-old man named Mogulayya was murdered on the spot after his two-wheeler was hit by a tipper lorry at Shivaji Chowk, a narrow one way road that is characterised by a slow place in Kosgi town. Police immediately ordered the ambulance to transfer the body to Kosgi Government Hospital which was about 0.5 kilometres away so as to take the post-mortem. However, the transfer was delayed as a result of the absent ambulance even after several requests.

As the crowds had swelled and traffic became deadlocked, police officials took an unpopular call to push the corpse to a nearby vegetable vendor pushcart. The body of the victim was viewed as dangling partially on the cart and this image provoked a lot of condemnation.

Official Explanation & Backlash

Narayanpet Superintendent of Police justified the action on the basis that they could not get an ambulance in time as there was one-way traffic and the market was crowded. The body was transported on a pushcart, so as to avoid more mayhem. An intensive investigation is being undertaken./sup

Nevertheless, this excuse has done little to cool the anger of the people. To many it was a fact that the emergency departments were ill prepared to deal with crisis situations with honor and effectiveness.

Public Reaction and Broader Implications

The video has brought a larger story about how law enforcement reacts in life-threatening emergencies. There is a call by critics towards stricter guidelines regarding emergency medical service particularly in highly populated urban places and the countryside. People are asking: Are basic aspects of service delivery that include response times of ambulances and transport of bodies that needs revising? Can this be put down to a slip, or does it form part of a system failure?

Moving Forward: Calls for Reform

With tensions running high, even the Telangana state machinery is witnessing a swell in demands that demand:

Quick, dependable ambulance services in between towns and hinterland.
First responders need to be trained and equipped properly and respectfully in such a way that even in the most extreme situations.Open enquiry, and penalties to avoid repetition of such events.

Although this was a painful experience, it may serve as a call to action in the improvement of public safety within the emergency systems.

