Telangana Police Used Pushcart to Transport the Body of the Accident Victim due to Ambulance delay | Video

Narayanpet, Telangana: The social media is in a state of shock against a weird video which has gone viral and crossed a million hits where police officers resort to use of a vegetable pushcart to ferry the body of a road accident victim to the mortuary in district Narayanpet. The video has caused a public outcry and created deep concerns over emergency preparedness.

Accident & Ambulance Breakdown

The accident occurred when a 28-year-old man named Mogulayya was murdered on the spot after his two-wheeler was hit by a tipper lorry at Shivaji Chowk, a narrow one way road that is characterised by a slow place in Kosgi town. Police immediately ordered the ambulance to transfer the body to Kosgi Government Hospital which was about 0.5 kilometres away so as to take the post-mortem. However, the transfer was delayed as a result of the absent ambulance even after several requests.

Also Read: Surrogacy Scam in Telangana: History Repeats: Top Stories Srushti Surrogacy Scam Reveals Lapses in Telangana Fertility controls

As the crowds had swelled and traffic became deadlocked, police officials took an unpopular call to push the corpse to a nearby vegetable vendor pushcart. The body of the victim was viewed as dangling partially on the cart and this image provoked a lot of condemnation.

No Ambulance in CM Revanth's constituency ❓

Police use WheelCart to take the dead man…. pic.twitter.com/o915Ol0f8H — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) August 18, 2025

Official Explanation & Backlash

Narayanpet Superintendent of Police justified the action on the basis that they could not get an ambulance in time as there was one-way traffic and the market was crowded. The body was transported on a pushcart, so as to avoid more mayhem. An intensive investigation is being undertaken./sup

Nevertheless, this excuse has done little to cool the anger of the people. To many it was a fact that the emergency departments were ill prepared to deal with crisis situations with honor and effectiveness.

Public Reaction and Broader Implications

The video has brought a larger story about how law enforcement reacts in life-threatening emergencies. There is a call by critics towards stricter guidelines regarding emergency medical service particularly in highly populated urban places and the countryside. People are asking: Are basic aspects of service delivery that include response times of ambulances and transport of bodies that needs revising? Can this be put down to a slip, or does it form part of a system failure?

Moving Forward: Calls for Reform

With tensions running high, even the Telangana state machinery is witnessing a swell in demands that demand:

Quick, dependable ambulance services in between towns and hinterland.

First responders need to be trained and equipped properly and respectfully in such a way that even in the most extreme situations.Open enquiry, and penalties to avoid repetition of such events.

Although this was a painful experience, it may serve as a call to action in the improvement of public safety within the emergency systems.