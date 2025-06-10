Telangana Politics Heats Up: Jubilee Hills By-Election Becomes New Battleground

Hyderabad: Another by-election in Telangana has heated up the political atmosphere. Following the demise of Jubilee Hills MLA M. Gopinath, a by-election in Hyderabad city has become inevitable.

While elections are expected within the next six months, the key question remains: Will this election be uncontested?

Key Questions:

What strategy will BRS adopt to retain its seat?

Can Congress replicate its Cantonment victory here?

What will be the strategies of BJP and Majlis?

Though formal election activities haven’t yet begun, potential candidates within parties have intensified efforts for tickets. Historically, BRS tends to allocate tickets to family members, fueling speculation that M. Gopinath’s widow, M. Sunitha, may get the ticket. Other names circulating in BRS circles include former MLAs P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and R. Srihari Reddy.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Releases ₹22.64 Cr for Indiramma Housing Scheme Beneficiaries – Know the Details

Political Significance:

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency’s minority Muslim votes are likely to play a decisive role in this high-stakes battle. With all parties gearing up, this by-election promises to be a thrilling political contest. Sources