Telangana Poultry Federation and IPEMA Felicitate CM Revanth Reddy with Paalaabhishekam Ceremony

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, the Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF), and Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA)/Poultry India, organized a symbolic Paalaabhishekam (milk consecration) ceremony today to honour the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy.

The event took place at the TPF Office near Nizam College Grounds and was attended by poultry farmers from across the state, who gathered to express their collective appreciation for the Chief Minister’s consistent and proactive support of the poultry sector.

The Telangana Poultry Federation was represented by its office bearers:

“We are extremely grateful to Sri Revanth Reddy for his swift and effective actions, especially during the recent isolated bird flu incident. His timely intervention through the Animal Husbandry Department ensured that the poultry sector remained stable and free from panic.

The support extended in terms of pricing concerns, feed supply, and more recently, the review of the Anganwadi egg supply scheme, clearly reflects his commitment to safeguarding the interests of small and marginal poultry farmers.”

Poultry farming has played a foundational role in Telangana’s rural economy since 1975. Under the visionary leadership of the late Padmasri Dr. B V Rao, the industry first united under the Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation (APPF). Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, the Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) emerged as the representative body for poultry farmers across Telangana.

The recent isolated bird flu outbreak in Hayathnagar Mandal posed a significant financial challenge to farmers, especially those operating on narrow margins. The quick reassurance and decisive action taken by the Telangana State Government, under the leadership of Sri Revanth Reddy, helped restore stability and confidence in the sector. The Chief Minister also addressed critical issues such as the promotion of the Anganwadi egg supply scheme, ordering a review to ensure direct benefits to small and marginal farmers.

In recognition of these continued and impactful efforts, poultry farmers came together to perform the Paalaabhishekam, as a symbolic expression of respect and gratitude toward the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

IPEMA/Poultry India extends sincere thanks to all participants and members of the media for their ongoing support. Such collaborations strengthen not just the poultry industry, but also contribute to national nutrition security and the enhancement of rural livelihoods.

IPEMA/Poultry India also takes this opportunity to invite stakeholders and the media to the upcoming 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, to be held from **November 26–28, 2025 at HITEX, Hyderabad, where the latest innovations and developments in the poultry sector will be showcased.