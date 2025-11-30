Telangana: poultry pioneer Jagapati Rao passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Poultry pioneer and Srinivasa Farms Group Chairman Chitturi Jagapati Rao, one of the pioneers in establishing of poultry industry in India, passed away at his residence here on Saturday.

He was 92.



Born and raised in a farmers’ family in the village Kulla of East Godavari District in undited Andhra Pradesh, Jagapati Rao, who was instrumental in setting up the National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC), also a member of the International Egg Commission (IEC) based in the UK.

He was associated with multiple poultry groups as a mentor and was consulted for his rich experience as a pioneer in the industry.



Jagapati Rao, who has been unwavering in his commitment to the poultry industry since the inception of his venture, Srinivasa Hatcheries Group, in 1965, has tirelessly collaborated with government authorities to streamline industry processes, creating enhanced employment opportunities and elevating the quality of poultry products.

In 2023, Jagapati Rao was honoured with the Denis Wellstead Award for ‘International Egg Person of the Year’, recognizing his outstanding contribution in the poultry industry.