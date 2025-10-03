Telangana Private Colleges to remain Closed from October 13: Find Out Why and For How Long

HYDERABAD – Private professional and degree colleges across Telangana will commence an indefinite strike from October 13, 2025, following a breakdown in negotiations with the state government over the release of pending fee reimbursement arrears. The decision was announced by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), which represents over 2,500 educational institutions .

Also Read: 2025-26 NMMS Scholarship Application Process Begins: How to Apply for Rs. 1,000 Per Month

💰 The Financial Standoff

The core of the dispute lies in the government’s failure to disburse promised funds. FATHI officials state that despite a government assurance to release ₹600 crore before the Dussehra festival, only ₹200 crore was actually released .

This has left a pending amount of ₹1,000 crore, which includes the remaining ₹400 crore from the Dussehra promise and another ₹600 crore scheduled for release before Diwali . FATHI has set an October 12 deadline for the government to clear these dues, failing which all affiliated colleges will suspend classes indefinitely .

📜 A Recurring Crisis

This is the second such strike threat in less than a month. In September, private colleges had launched an indefinite strike but called it off on the same day after the government, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, promised to release funds immediately .

The total fee reimbursement dues owed by the state government to private colleges are estimated to be a massive ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, accumulated over several years . The fee reimbursement scheme is a vital welfare initiative that supports students from SC, ST, BC, EBC, and minority communities in accessing higher education .

🗣️ Escalating Demands and Political Context

FATHI has declared that future discussions will be held only with the Chief Minister’s Office, bypassing other ministerial channels . They have also invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who holds the education portfolio, to directly address their concerns during the planned protest week from October 13 to 18 .

The political blame game continues, with the current Congress government having previously blamed the previous BRS regime for the huge pending dues . Deputy CM Vikramarka had stated that a committee would be constituted to rationalize the fee reimbursement scheme for future sustainability .

📚 Vast Impact on Education

The impending strike action threatens to disrupt the academic journey of millions of students across the state. The affected institutions include:

Engineering colleges

Pharmacy colleges

MBA and MCA institutions

B.Ed and D.Ed colleges

Degree and post-graduate colleges

Nursing and polytechnic institutions

The ongoing financial crisis has also severely impacted college operations, with many institutions struggling to pay faculty and staff salaries for months .

With the October 12 deadline looming, the state government’s response will determine whether Telangana’s higher education sector grinds to a halt or finds a path toward a resolution.