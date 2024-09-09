Telangana: Probe ordered into birthday party of Cong leader in police station

Hyderabad: Orders have been issued directing Vatpally Sub-Inspector Laxman from Sangareddy district to immediately report to the multi-Zone II IGP office.

Police officials have taken serious note of the incident where a Congress party leader’s birthday was celebrated, and a cake was cut at the police station, a police release said here on Monday.

Multi-Zone II IGP V. Satyanarayana has stated that disciplinary action will be taken as soon as the report on the incident is received.