Telangana Rain Alert: Thunderstorms Expected in Several Districts
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued a weather alert on Thursday, April 17, 2025, forecasting rain and thunderstorms across multiple districts of Telangana in the next three hours.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued a weather alert on Thursday, April 17, 2025, forecasting rain and thunderstorms across multiple districts of Telangana in the next three hours.
Table of Contents
Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall
According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in the following districts:
- Mahabubnagar
- Kamareddy
- Medak
- Nagarkurnool
- Narayanpet
- Nizamabad
- Ranga Reddy
- Sangareddy
- Vikarabad
Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious as weather conditions may deteriorate rapidly.
Thunderstorms With Lightning and Gusty Winds
The Meteorological Centre stated that thunderstorms and lightning are expected during the rainfall. In addition, gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph are also likely in the affected regions.
Advisory Issued to the Public
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has urged people to stay indoors during the storms and take safety precautions:
- Avoid sheltering under trees during lightning
- Stay away from electrical poles and open fields
- Secure loose outdoor items to prevent wind-related hazards
The advisory aims to prevent any untoward incidents as sudden weather changes could pose risks to public safety.