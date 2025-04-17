Telangana Rain Alert: Thunderstorms Expected in Several Districts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued a weather alert on Thursday, April 17, 2025, forecasting rain and thunderstorms across multiple districts of Telangana in the next three hours.

Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in the following districts:

Mahabubnagar

Kamareddy

Medak

Nagarkurnool

Narayanpet

Nizamabad

Ranga Reddy

Sangareddy

Vikarabad

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious as weather conditions may deteriorate rapidly.

Thunderstorms With Lightning and Gusty Winds

The Meteorological Centre stated that thunderstorms and lightning are expected during the rainfall. In addition, gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph are also likely in the affected regions.

Advisory Issued to the Public

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has urged people to stay indoors during the storms and take safety precautions:

Avoid sheltering under trees during lightning

Stay away from electrical poles and open fields

Secure loose outdoor items to prevent wind-related hazards

The advisory aims to prevent any untoward incidents as sudden weather changes could pose risks to public safety.