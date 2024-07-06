Telangana Rain News | Heavy rain likely in these areas on July 8-9: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on July 8, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Jagtial districts of the state on July 9.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on July 8, 9 and 10.

Sustained surface winds ranging from 30-40 kmph is also likely to occur at isolated pockets during the next 5 days.

Southwest monsoon has been Normal over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.