Telangana Rain | Sustainable surface winds likely in State in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Sustainable surface winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at some places in districts of Telangana for the next 3 days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over the state during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been Active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places over the state during the same period, the report added.