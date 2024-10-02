Telangana

Telangana Rain | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in these areas in next 24 hours: Met

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 19:25
209 1 minute read
Telangana Rain | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in these areas in next 24 hours: Met
Telangana Rain | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in these areas in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 19:25
209 1 minute read

Related Articles

KTR sends legal notice to Telangana minister for defamation

KTR sends legal notice to Telangana minister for defamation

2 October 2024 - 23:08
Telangana Govt to organize CM Cup 2024 to promote sports culture in rural areas

Telangana Govt to organize CM Cup 2024 to promote sports culture in rural areas

2 October 2024 - 18:57
Telangana: Bathukamma floral festival begins

Telangana: Bathukamma floral festival begins

2 October 2024 - 18:44
Actor Nagarjuna Condemns Minister Konda Surekha's Remarks

Actor Nagarjuna Condemns Minister Konda Surekha’s Remarks

2 October 2024 - 18:35
Back to top button