Telangana Rain | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in these areas in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.